Tension Between the House Panel and DOJ on 1/6

The Jan. 6 Committee and the Justice Department are running two parallel investigations with very different aims. The committee’s goal is purely political: to expose Trump’s behavior to the American public and ensure he never holds public office again. The DOJ, on the other hand, looks to prosecute those who carried out the plan and broke the law doing it. Juanita Tolliver, Joe Walsh and Cynthia Alksne join the show to discuss the odds that each can succeed — especially while in tension with each other.June 24, 2022