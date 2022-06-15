IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Progressives find some primary success despite uphill battle against PAC money 

    07:55

  • Iraq war haunts George W. Bush in speech gaffe

    01:14

  • The man who helped catch NYC's subway shooter suspect

    06:17

  • Biden to announce tighter gun control measures

    00:23

  • Mehdi Hasan introduces you to Putin’s favorite fascist philosopher

    08:05

  • Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with flu-like symptoms

    00:46

  • Sen. Warren is glad Joe Biden is dealing with Russia right now

    10:31

  • Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm

    05:36

  • Bob Saget dies at age 65

    00:15

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook

    12:03

  • As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?

    06:23

  • Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’

    02:49

  • SCOTUS to hear case on FBI Muslim surveillance program

    03:23

  • Standing up against Trump doesn’t automatically make you a defender of democracy

    01:10

  • How the GOP talks about racism without talking about racism

    06:43

  • G20 leaders come up short on climate action

    02:16

  • If you’re not scared about American fascism, you’re not paying attention

    06:20

  • Sen. Tina Smith says she’s “optimistic” an infrastructure deal will be reached

    08:23

  • Mehdi Hasan on GOP normalizing far-right fascism

    05:20

  • Kumail Nanjiani’s journey from nerd to superhero

    10:59

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Moments you may have missed in Jan. 6th Hearings

05:15

Two January 6th Committee Hearings have transpired, so far, with many more to come. Politico’s Betsy Woodruff-Swan joins Mehdi Hasan to discuss the most consequential moments so far and preview what’s to come. June 15, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Progressives find some primary success despite uphill battle against PAC money 

    07:55

  • Iraq war haunts George W. Bush in speech gaffe

    01:14

  • The man who helped catch NYC's subway shooter suspect

    06:17

  • Biden to announce tighter gun control measures

    00:23

  • Mehdi Hasan introduces you to Putin’s favorite fascist philosopher

    08:05

  • Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with flu-like symptoms

    00:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All