GOP’s bad behavior at SCOTUS hearings 

Republicans interrupted Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, exceeded their time, and badgered the nominee - a highly accomplished jurist, during the second day of questioning at her Supreme Court confirmation hearings. The Nation’s Elie Mystal, Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern and NAACP Legal Defense Fund’s Lisa Cylar Barrett join Mehdi to react. March 24, 2022
