As 1/6 Hearings Begin, Can Dems Meet the Moment?

The reason it’s taken this long for the House to hold live televised hearings on January 6, Mehdi says, is because Democratic leaders were so obsessed with bipartisanship in the wake of a very partisan attack on Congress itself. And up until this point, the left has aimed for a bipartisan golden age that is long gone. So as the 1/6 hearings get underway, can the party meet this moment? Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali and MSNBC political analyst Jonathan Alter join Mehdi to discuss.June 9, 2022