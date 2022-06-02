Amending the Second Amendment

The original Constitution didn’t give women the vote, so we amended it. It didn’t give slaves freedom from bondage, so we amended it. So if there’s a part of the document that’s preventing even the most basic gun reforms to keep citizens safe, Mehdi asks, shouldn’t it be time for an update? He discusses with author and The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal, who unequivocally believes it’s time for change.June 2, 2022