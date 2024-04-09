IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Vance: Smith’s brief tells SCOTUS ‘don’t sacrifice the American experiment on the altar of Donald Trump’
April 9, 202403:05
The Last Word

Joyce Vance joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Jack Smith’s brief urging the Supreme Court to reject Trump’s claims that he’s immune from prosecution in the Jan. 6 case, adding she thinks that in many ways, “it’s an emotional brief about what it means to be an American and to have no man be above the law.”April 9, 2024

