The Last Word

Silence from Texas officials turns grief to anger in Uvalde

08:55

Paola Ramos and Mike Baker join MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss Baker’s New York Times report that school police Chief Arredondo did not have a radio causing a “breakdown in communication” during the Uvalde mass shooting. Ramos discusses how the lack of information from officials is only being made worse because what little has been shared hasn’t been communicated to the heavily Latino community in Spanish.June 4, 2022

