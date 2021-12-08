Roger Stone to invoke Fifth Amendment in Jan. 6 probe
Roger Stone is the latest Trump ally to defy a Congressional subpoena, joining Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows. Congresswoman Madeleine Dean tells Lawrence O’Donnell she’s not surprised. “It’s a gang of thugs, many of them … They’re afraid of what they’re culpable of, otherwise they would simply come forward” and tell lawmakers everything they know.Dec. 8, 2021
