IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Putin and Saudi-led OPEC+ could raise gas prices ahead of Nov. election

    07:41

  • Sen. Peters: GOP won’t let facts get in the way when attacking Democrats

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Demings: Rubio ‘playing politics’ with Florida disaster aid

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Warren: ‘Extremist Supreme Court says their opinion is what matters’

    07:01

  • Rep. Tim Ryan blasts ‘absolute extremist’ J.D. Vance

    06:50

  • Prof. Laurence Tribe: Trump’s special master appeal is a ‘sideshow’

    05:19

  • Justice Jackson’s ‘sisters’ celebrate her officially joining Supreme Court

    01:15

  • Sen. Mark Kelly would ‘absolutely’ codify Roe into law

    07:02

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers stepped in it admitting ‘Trump’s possession’ of classified docs

    11:09

  • 'Astonishing': Ukraine retakes land Putin said would be Russian ‘forever’

    05:37

  • National Archives: Some Trump White House docs are still missing

    03:31

  • ‘Look at what we’ve done’: Justice Jackson begins historic SCOTUS tenure

    05:41

  • ‘We need toilets!’: Ali visits forgotten Florida residents devastated by Hurricane Ian

    05:54

  • Fmr. Obama FEMA director breaks down immediate needs of hurricane survivors

    04:36

  • FL Rep.: ‘All hands on deck’ recovery from Hurricane Ian

    05:15

  • Maxwell Alejandro Frost on Florida’s Climate Crisis

    02:35

  • Lawrence: Ginni Thomas finally meets with Jan. 6 Committee

    04:37

  • Weissmann: Trump appointed-judge ‘unfit’ to serve

    05:58

  • Schiff: Ginni Thomas ‘did not assert privilege’ in meeting with Jan. 6 Cmte.

    04:20

  • Florida’s top elected Democrat: When it comes to hurricanes, we all put aside politics

    03:48

The Last Word

Rep. Demings: Rubio ‘playing politics’ with Florida disaster aid

05:12

GOP Sen. Rubio was absent for a vote that included disaster relief while saying he’d oppose any aid package for Florida if it included any unrelated items. Rep. Val Demings, who’s running to unseat Rubio, tells MSNBC’s Ali Velshi that Floridians who are struggling “need more than a senator who simply knows how to play politics.”Oct. 7, 2022

  • Putin and Saudi-led OPEC+ could raise gas prices ahead of Nov. election

    07:41

  • Sen. Peters: GOP won’t let facts get in the way when attacking Democrats

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Demings: Rubio ‘playing politics’ with Florida disaster aid

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Warren: ‘Extremist Supreme Court says their opinion is what matters’

    07:01

  • Rep. Tim Ryan blasts ‘absolute extremist’ J.D. Vance

    06:50

  • Prof. Laurence Tribe: Trump’s special master appeal is a ‘sideshow’

    05:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All