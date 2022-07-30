IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Greg Abbott stayed at fundraiser for hours after Uvalde shooting new report finds

    PA Republicans form PAC backing Dem in governor’s race

    Jury to decide how much Alex Jones must pay for Sandy Hook lies

  • Kansas voters to decide fate of state abortion rights

  • Pre-Jan. 6 text messages missing for key Trump officials

  • Beto O’Rourke on Uvalde City Council calling for Gov. Abbott to take action on guns

  • Lawrence: Trump will likely be a defendant for the rest of his life

  • Lawrence: Leaks of DOJ's criminal investigation of Trump will keep coming

  • David Hogg: Americans 'exhausted' with Washington's failure on guns

  • Rep. Katie Porter: 'Shameful' gunmakers refuse to take responsibility

  • ‘Justice has been obstructed’ in missing Secret Service texts

  • 'In prep for prosecution': DOJ's grand jury questioning 'dominated' by Trump WaPo says

  • What AG Garland told Lester Holt that should make Trump worry

  • Rep. Allred: Don’t elect officials who don’t believe in democracy

  • Strzok: ‘Triple Russian threat’ at ‘unhinged’ Trump WH meeting

  • ‘Accountability at the highest level’: Latest Jan. 6 news is bad for Trump

  • Lawrence: Trump was the Commander-in-Chief of the insurrection

  • Laurence Tribe: Not if but ‘how quickly’ AG Garland should move against Trump

  • Lawrence: James Murray is the problem at the Secret Service

  • Abrams: Gov. Kemp says women can choose pregnancy or jail

The Last Word

PA Republicans form PAC backing Dem in governor’s race

Craig Snyder, who served as Chief of Staff to GOP Senator Arlen Specter, joins a group of Pennsylvania Republicans who believe their party’s nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano, is too “radical” and extreme to be elected. He joins MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to explain why he thinks electing Mastriano would “mortally wound” democracy and how his group plans to convince voters against backing Mastriano.July 30, 2022

