PA Republicans form PAC backing Dem in governor’s race

Craig Snyder, who served as Chief of Staff to GOP Senator Arlen Specter, joins a group of Pennsylvania Republicans who believe their party’s nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano, is too “radical” and extreme to be elected. He joins MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to explain why he thinks electing Mastriano would “mortally wound” democracy and how his group plans to convince voters against backing Mastriano.July 30, 2022