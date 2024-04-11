IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence: SCOTUS justices of 3 GOP presidents ended Roe. ‘Your vote lives after you.’
April 11, 202413:02
    Lawrence: SCOTUS justices of 3 GOP presidents ended Roe. ‘Your vote lives after you.’

The Last Word

Lawrence: SCOTUS justices of 3 GOP presidents ended Roe. ‘Your vote lives after you.’

13:02

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell examines the history of Republican presidents changing their stances on abortion to run for president only to name the Supreme Court justices to the high court who ended the abortion protections provided by the Roe v. Wade ruling.April 11, 2024

    Lawrence: SCOTUS justices of 3 GOP presidents ended Roe. ‘Your vote lives after you.’

