The Last Word

Lawrence on why Andrea Joy Campbell is a ‘miracle’

11:33

Sixty years after MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell’s father and Andrea Campbell’s father made Supreme Court history, Attorney General Andrea Campbell and Lawrence discuss the history she made as the first Black woman to serve as Massachusetts’s Attorney General.Jan. 25, 2023

