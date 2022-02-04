IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Very dangerous precedent’: Harvard professor condemns GOP’s Jan. 6 response

    08:15
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence on Trump election conspiracy: When does an idea become a crime?

    11:00
  • UP NEXT

    Recovered docs show how Sojourner Truth won son’s freedom from white man

    05:01

  • Rep. Ro Khanna: It’s time for social media rules and regulations

    04:11

  • Rep. Schiff: More criminal contempt referrals ‘possible’ by Jan. 6 Cmte.

    06:56

  • Klain: U.S. is going to combat Russian aggression

    01:48

  • Fox made him a celebrity for refusing a vaccine mandate, then he died of Covid

    03:30

  • New Orleans Schools first major U.S. district to require Covid vaccines

    03:45

  • 'We weren't gonna move': Irish fishermen stare down Putin's Navy and won

    06:34

  • 'A crisis moment': Dem blasts GOP after candidate says come 'armed' to polls

    03:57

  • Branagh's 'Belfast' has lessons for a fiercely divided America

    11:38

  • Lawrence: 'Profoundly stupid' Trump admits he wanted to steal election

    08:03

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis tests NATO allies

    05:02

  • Fmr. Amb. to Russia: Putin ‘likes this uncertainty’ on Ukraine

    07:23

  • Fmr. U.S. Ambassador: Putin is ‘worried’ about potential U.S. sanctions

    03:04

  • Lt. Col. Vindman: Putin’s aggression in Ukraine affects U.S. interests ‘directly’

    03:09

  • Caroline Randall Williams: Black woman on SCOTUS would show democracy’s capacity to heal

    04:24

  • ‘This is no accident’: Biden takes credit for soaring economic growth

    04:00

  • Lawrence explains why Biden’s SCOTUS candidate list must be short

    10:47

  • O’Toole: America is not on the brink of civil war

    08:16

The Last Word

Lawrence on Trump election conspiracy: When does an idea become a crime?

11:00

Claire McCaskill and Daniel Goldman join Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how Donald Trump and his allies crafted proposals designed to steal the election in the days and weeks leading up to the January 6th attack on the Capitol.Feb. 4, 2022

  • ‘Very dangerous precedent’: Harvard professor condemns GOP’s Jan. 6 response

    08:15
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence on Trump election conspiracy: When does an idea become a crime?

    11:00
  • UP NEXT

    Recovered docs show how Sojourner Truth won son’s freedom from white man

    05:01

  • Rep. Ro Khanna: It’s time for social media rules and regulations

    04:11

  • Rep. Schiff: More criminal contempt referrals ‘possible’ by Jan. 6 Cmte.

    06:56

  • Klain: U.S. is going to combat Russian aggression

    01:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All