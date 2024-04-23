IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence: Jeffrey Dahmer's parents were in court for him. Trump is alone.
April 23, 2024

The Last Word

Lawrence: Jeffrey Dahmer's parents were in court for him. Trump is alone.

09:35

Donald Trump's family members are notably absent from his criminal trial. Mary Trump, clinical psychologist and niece to Donald Trump, tells MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell why Donald Trump's family is missing from the courtroom: every Trump family relationship is transactional.

