Lawrence: Historians & screenwriters will use GA case to tell the story of Trump election plot

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell details how the Georgia indictment tells the story of exactly who Donald Trump is “more clearly” than the other indictments as it lays out the actions of Trump’s “criminal enterprise” to overturn the 2020 presidential election and could put the strongest pressure on his co-conspirators to cooperate with prosecutors.Aug. 16, 2023