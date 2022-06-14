IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Katyal: January 6 hearings are ‘hard for Merrick Garland to ignore’

    02:32
The Last Word

Katyal: January 6 hearings are ‘hard for Merrick Garland to ignore’

02:32

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Neal Katyal, a former acting U.S. Solicitor General and MSNBC legal analyst, about revelations from the January 6th Select Committee’s second public hearing and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland saying that the prosecutors for the Justice Dept. are monitoring the hearings.June 14, 2022

