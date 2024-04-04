IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katyal: Jack Smith’s new filing tells Judge Cannon ‘enough is enough’ in docs case
April 4, 202404:11
    Katyal: Jack Smith's new filing tells Judge Cannon 'enough is enough' in docs case

The Last Word

Katyal: Jack Smith’s new filing tells Judge Cannon ‘enough is enough’ in docs case

04:11

Neal Katyal and Joyce Vance joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss Special Counsel Jack Smith’s next moves in the classified documents case given his forceful words for Judge Cannon in a new filing and his willingness to go to the 11th circuit court of appeals to intervene in the case, potentially even to seek her removal.April 4, 2024

    Katyal: Jack Smith's new filing tells Judge Cannon 'enough is enough' in docs case

