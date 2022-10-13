IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katie Hobbs: Kari Lake is a 'dangerous' election denier

Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what’s at stake for democracy in Arizona if her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, is elected. Hobbs says Kari Lake would “overturn the will of the voters” by changing the rules of Arizona’s elections that would create “untold levels of chaos.”Oct. 13, 2022

