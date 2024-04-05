IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dems rally behind Biden as GOP splinters over ‘disgust’ in Trump, Simon Rosenberg says
April 5, 2024
    Dems rally behind Biden as GOP splinters over ‘disgust’ in Trump, Simon Rosenberg says

Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss why “we’ve never seen anything like what we’re seeing with the current Republican Party” and why he believes Democrats are going to win in 2024.  April 5, 2024

