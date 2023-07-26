IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Caroline Randall Williams: Remembering Emmett Till is a 'radical act of freedom'

    07:13
The Last Word

Caroline Randall Williams: Remembering Emmett Till is a 'radical act of freedom'

07:13

Award-winning poet Caroline Randall Williams joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on what would have been Emmett Till’s 82nd birthday. Williams says of Pres. Biden’s proclamation to establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till's legacy, “We have to be able to know our past in order to look to a different kind of future.”July 26, 2023

