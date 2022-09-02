IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Biden defends democracy as Trump faces legal jeopardy in court

04:03

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is joined by NBC News Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss – who was one of several historians who met with Pres. Biden in August about the fate of American democracy – to discuss the President’s speech in defense of democracy in Philadelphia that was given on the same day that Donald Trump’s attorneys continued to fight a case against the government over classified documents the former president had at his Florida home.Sept. 2, 2022

