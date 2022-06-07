Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy shows the courage Putin doesn’t have

While Putin issues inconsequential sanctions against U.S. officials, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a dangerous trip to the war’s frontlines in support of his troops. Fmr. Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that Zelenskyy is showing the world what courage is while Putin “is a guy that rides around a horse with his shirt off. You don’t do that unless you have some kind of complex.”June 7, 2022