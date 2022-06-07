IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy shows the courage Putin doesn’t have

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    GOP election deniers are running to oversee elections

    05:34

  • Lawrence: Texas officials’ Uvalde response is wait ‘and do nothing’

    09:09

  • Silence from Texas officials turns grief to anger in Uvalde

    08:55

  • Fed looks for Goldilocks: Taming inflation without tanking economy

    05:44

  • DOJ won't charge Trump allies Mark Meadows & Dan Scavino

    04:04

  • Trump tried (and failed) to prove FBI's Russia probe was a 'hoax'

    10:29

  • Caught on tape: GOP plan to steal the next election revealed

    04:00

  • 'A failure at every level': Texas Democrat demands Uvalde shooting answers

    04:45

  • William Hogeland: The Second Amendment is ‘legal gibberish’

    05:10

  • Lawrence: How does a TX police chief go AWOL?

    12:17

  • Florida Democrat: ‘We cannot allow ourselves to become numb’

    03:41

  • Rep. Anthony Brown calls on Congress to pass gun safety laws

    03:54

  • Marine veteran on the danger of selling assault rifles to 18-year-olds

    02:37

  • Teacher details horror of being trapped inside school during Uvalde shooting

    02:45

  • 'Angry, frustrated, sad': Uvalde parents furious over delayed police response

    05:32

  • Rep. Spanberger: High-capacity magazines contribute to more deaths

    02:12

  • Lawrence: Republicans don't want you to know the truth about TX school massacre

    15:26

  • Lawrence: GOP position is kids have to die because the Constitution says so

    18:50

  • David Hogg demands Congress gets 'one thing done' on gun safety

    08:50

The Last Word

Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy shows the courage Putin doesn’t have

03:17

While Putin issues inconsequential sanctions against U.S. officials, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a dangerous trip to the war’s frontlines in support of his troops. Fmr. Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that Zelenskyy is showing the world what courage is while Putin “is a guy that rides around a horse with his shirt off. You don’t do that unless you have some kind of complex.”June 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ben Rhodes: Zelenskyy shows the courage Putin doesn’t have

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    GOP election deniers are running to oversee elections

    05:34

  • Lawrence: Texas officials’ Uvalde response is wait ‘and do nothing’

    09:09

  • Silence from Texas officials turns grief to anger in Uvalde

    08:55

  • Fed looks for Goldilocks: Taming inflation without tanking economy

    05:44

  • DOJ won't charge Trump allies Mark Meadows & Dan Scavino

    04:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All