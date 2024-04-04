'Both-sides-ism is suicide for democracy' because of Trump, Tim Snyder says

Ali Velshi: Violence is who Donald Trump is. But he can be stopped.07:43
- Now Playing
'Both-sides-ism is suicide for democracy' because of Trump, Tim Snyder says06:21
- UP NEXT
Netanyahu ‘an obstacle’ to peace in Gaza, says Noga Tarnopolsky03:43
'Democrats want to stop Trump': We're united behind Biden, WI Dem Party chair says06:22
Gov. Whitmer: ‘Great strides could be undone’ by Trump presidency09:08
Baltimore bridge collapse victims ‘died as Americans,’ says Will Bunch06:50
'That's not freedom': Allred hits Ted Cruz's extreme abortion record06:23
Lawrence: Judge expands Trump gag order noting 'the threat is very real'06:54
Rep. Andy Kim: Trump and Sen. Menendez shouldn't get classified briefings03:17
Federal judge speaks out after Trump attacks NY judge’s daughter03:36
Lawrence: Biden’s 3 president fundraiser shows party unity Trump doesn’t have07:58
GOP made Florida ‘an incubator for extremism,’ says FL House Dem leader04:20
‘We want progress': Democrat flips Alabama state House seat07:15
Trump says he’s good for reduced $175M civil fraud bond. So why hasn’t he paid it?04:12
Trump’s Wall Street grift? Velshi & Ruhle explain Trump meme stock04:39
Katyal blasts ‘ridiculous’ abortion pill challenge argued to Supreme Court06:15
‘Diabolical partisan gerrymandering:’ Dem Gov. Cooper blasts NC GOP’s veto-proof majority08:20
Peter Beinart: Biden administration ‘tiptoeing’ towards action on Gaza04:58
Trump ‘can’t handle the pressure’ of trials, says Tim O’Brien03:40
Lawrence on NBC News hiring Ronna McDaniel and ‘the Nixon rule’06:53
Ali Velshi: Violence is who Donald Trump is. But he can be stopped.07:43
- Now Playing
'Both-sides-ism is suicide for democracy' because of Trump, Tim Snyder says06:21
- UP NEXT
Netanyahu ‘an obstacle’ to peace in Gaza, says Noga Tarnopolsky03:43
'Democrats want to stop Trump': We're united behind Biden, WI Dem Party chair says06:22
Gov. Whitmer: ‘Great strides could be undone’ by Trump presidency09:08
Baltimore bridge collapse victims ‘died as Americans,’ says Will Bunch06:50
Play All