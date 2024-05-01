IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Scaramucci: Trump's family not showing up in court weighs on him
May 1, 202401:37
Morning Joe

Scaramucci: Trump's family not showing up in court weighs on him

01:37

Former WH Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, explains why Trump's family not showing up in court during his criminal hush money trial is weighing on him.May 1, 2024

