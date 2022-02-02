IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'A crisis moment': Dem blasts GOP after candidate says come 'armed' to polls

The Last Word

'A crisis moment': Dem blasts GOP after candidate says come 'armed' to polls

Trump-endorsed Michigan Republican state Senate candidate Mike Detmer urged supporters to “show up armed” to the polls and another Michigan Republican suggested “unplugging” voting machines. Congresswoman Haley Stevens (D-MI) calls for an investigation into the Republican candidate.Feb. 2, 2022

