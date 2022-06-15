Under fire: Fox pushed the “big lie,” censored Jan. 6 hearing to cater to audience

A Fox News politics editor was fired after he accurately called states for now-President Biden during the 2020 election. Now, the former editor is a star Jan. 6 witness speaking out about how Fox misrepresented and lied about the election. MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains how the network is facing multiple billion-dollar lawsuits over its coverage of voting machines and how Fox is choosing to cater to its audience over reporting the facts.June 15, 2022