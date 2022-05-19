IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Tucker Carlson backtracks after peddling a conspiracy theory cited by NY mass shooting suspect

    10:01
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Fascist demagogue’: Tucker Carlson blames Dems for far-right conspiracy he pushed over 400 times

    04:56

  • ‘A poison’: Tucker Carlson under pressure amid debunked conspiracy theory as Biden slams ‘lies’

    09:17

  • Criminal investigation? DOJ wants Jan. 6 panel transcripts

    01:31

  • ‘Hypersonic weird’: Carville hammers MAGA takeover of GOP and ‘walking massive fraud’

    08:49

  • Under pressure: Tucker Carlson’s debunked conspiracy theory cited by Buffalo shooting suspect

    07:39

  • Exposed: Police bias from Buffalo mass shooter’s arrest to deadly traffic stops in Black America

    11:56

  • 'Traumatizing': Coach reacts to new evidence in HBCU 'racial profiling' incident

    07:06

  • MAGA allies subpoenaed! Trump lawmakers face legal jeopardy amid stonewalling

    11:55

  • Reporter who broke 'Roe' bombshell goes inside SCOTUS amid protests

    11:05

  • Exclusive: Student suing MAGA Gov. DeSantis over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill speaks out

    06:37

  • Trump’s nightmare? Jan. 6 testimony on tape and could go public

    05:52

  • Michigan A.G. takes on SCOTUS: Won't prosecute 'draconian' abortion cases if 'Roe' overturned

    10:11

  • He will sing, but won't sing: Giuliani bails on testifying after 'Masked Singer' cameo

    05:37

  • It was a coup: Jan. 6 investigator says panel will prove riot plot

    04:21

  • From Trump's bigotry to French racism, clashes with Black leaders have long history across the pond

    07:30

  • GQP? Conspiracy theorists, MAGA rally-goer run for office amid fight for democracy

    07:29

  • 'Deflection': Why the MAGA party is obsessed with SCOTUS leak

    11:23

  • U.S. dictatorship? Political vet gives dire warning on live TV amidst SCOTUS leak, MAGA rebellion

    08:55

The Beat with Ari

Tucker Carlson backtracks after peddling a conspiracy theory cited by NY mass shooting suspect

10:01

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has pushed the racist “great replacement theory” on television more than 400 times. But after the conspiracy theory was cited by the Buffalo shooting suspect in his online manifesto, Carlson now insists that he does not know what the conspiracy is and that “the left” is responsible for pushing it. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber calls Carlson out for his hypocrisy, pointing to footage from Carlson’s own show as evidence, and highlights the double standard in his reporting of incidents of gun violence.May 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Tucker Carlson backtracks after peddling a conspiracy theory cited by NY mass shooting suspect

    10:01
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Fascist demagogue’: Tucker Carlson blames Dems for far-right conspiracy he pushed over 400 times

    04:56

  • ‘A poison’: Tucker Carlson under pressure amid debunked conspiracy theory as Biden slams ‘lies’

    09:17

  • Criminal investigation? DOJ wants Jan. 6 panel transcripts

    01:31

  • ‘Hypersonic weird’: Carville hammers MAGA takeover of GOP and ‘walking massive fraud’

    08:49

  • Under pressure: Tucker Carlson’s debunked conspiracy theory cited by Buffalo shooting suspect

    07:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All