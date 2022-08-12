IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

Trump warrant revealed: Receipts show search was valid

12:24

The Department of Justice unseals the Trump search warrant from his Mar-A-Lago home. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber, reports on the sweeping FBI search, the damning warrant list, the 21 boxes of evidence taken, and how Trump allegedly kept hiding material he improperly took from The White House. The DOJ warrant list alleges Trump was hiding secret materials that can only be viewed at a secure facility. Pulitzer Prize Winning Columnist for the Washington Post Eugene Robinson calls it “unthought of” and former CIA officer David Priess adds having this material at Trump’s home is a “grave danger.”Aug. 12, 2022

