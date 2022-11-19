IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump rocked: DOJ taps new criminal prosecutor but A.G. Garland will make indictment call

    MSNBC’s Melber: Garland can’t 'punt' decision on indicting trump

  • MAGA’s Big Lie candidates crushed in midterms as Murdoch trolls ‘loser’ Trump

  • 'Trailblazer': Pelosi steps away from gavel with epic wins and defeating Trump

  • GOP ‘chaos’: MAGA hits McConnell after ‘loser’ Trump disappoints in midterms

  • GOP wins control of House by razor-thin margin as chaos hits party

  • NBC projects GOP wins control of the House of Representatives

  • ‘Who we’ve always been’: Ken Burns on violence as part of American identity

  • 'Loser' Trump torched for party 'funeral' after ruinous midterms

  • GOP senate bomb: MAGA allies confront McConnell after Trump’s humiliating losses

  • Trump's legal hellscape: DOJ vet on busting Jan. 6 subpoena delay tactic

  • 'Toxic' Trump's MAGA wing threatens GOP power after humiliating midterms

  • 'Loser' Trump blasted for MAGA Losses in 2022: Dems win Senate

  • GOP bomb goes off: Turning on 'toxic,' 'loser' Trump after humiliating losses

  • Trump embarrassment: GOP-hyped red wave crumbles as Dems demolish MAGA extremists

  • ‘Quit being wimps’: Michael Moore tells Dems to go on offense after Roe backlash

  • MAGA humiliation: Michael Moore on predicting over-hyped 'red wave'

  • "Biden is our candidate": Obama vet says Biden will be 2024 nominee

  • Some Biden spending increased inflation: Liberal economist to MSNBC

  • MAGA warning: Campaign icon warns Trump-fueled GOP will act on extreme promises.

Trump rocked: DOJ taps new criminal prosecutor but A.G. Garland will make indictment call

Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints a special counsel to oversee the criminal probes of Donald Trump, a move drawing criticism from some. Former Federal prosecutor Joyce Vance and former SDNY Chief David Kelley join MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the legal reality of Garland’s decision.Nov. 19, 2022

