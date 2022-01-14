Trump nightmare? First sedition charge in Jan. 6 probe for overthrowing election
Federal prosecutors indicted militia leaders for trying to overthrow the U.S. government on January 6th, including the founder of the Oath Keepers militia. These are the first sedition charges in the probe. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains why this is a significant escalation in the DOJ’s criminal investigation and what this signals to other rioters.Jan. 14, 2022
