Trump indicted: 'Nightmare' defendant needs new lawyers after lawyer hands DOJ smoking gun tape

Donald Trump arrives in Florida ahead of his criminal arraignment for stealing government secrets and obstructing justice. It comes amid reports Trump is struggling to find lawyers to represent him. Former Federal Prosecutor Ankush Khadori joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat” saying the indictment "exceeded" his expectations. NYU Law Professor and MSNBC Legal Analyst Melissa Murray also joins to discuss the latest developments.June 12, 2023