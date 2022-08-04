Trump, Bannon melt down as Fox News turns on MAGAWorld

Fox News is turning on Trump and it appears many Republicans are too. He has not been on their airwaves for over 100 days and they have ignored his recent speeches. Now, MAGA loyalist Steve Bannon is blasting the network for snubbing Trump in favor of rivals like Mike Pence. Bannon saying Pence is a “loser” and a “coward” and wonders why Fox News has “a thumb on the scale” for him. The Washington Post reports many Republican voters do not want Donald Trump to run again.Aug. 4, 2022