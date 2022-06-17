IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Smoking gun: Why Trump lawyer seeking pardon may sink Trump for illegal coup

    06:24
  • UP NEXT

    Pence Lawyers Muddy Obvious Coup Crime, Says MSNBC Anchor

    04:11

  • Guilty: Trump Lawyer Says Coup Plotter Has A Problem

    10:47

  • Bannon to jail? Judge rejects MAGA ally for Jan. 6 silence as testimony ramps up heat

    05:58

  • Bombshell evidence: Trump ally led MAGA fans on Capitol tour hours before attack

    10:06

  • Under fire: Fox pushed the “big lie,” censored Jan. 6 hearing to cater to audience

    03:53

  • Bannon 'legally' threatens to 'come after' Barr for calling 'B.S.' on 'idiotic' Trump

    06:11

  • Indicting Trump? Jan. 6 committee open to it as chair reverses

    03:49

  • Trump’s ‘Costanza problem’: Under oath, MAGA aide says 45 knew he was lying about election

    09:20

  • Giuliani ‘intoxicated’: Trump aide testifies Rudy was drunk on election night

    05:33

  • Trump’s secret plot exposed: Second Jan. 6 hearing shows he knew

    05:03

  • They planned it: Star Jan. 6 witness on plot and Trump fans attacking police

    07:11

  • Trump’s secret plot exposed: New Jan. 6 evidence puts Trump at heart of probe

    08:12

  • Caught on tape: GOP leader’s Trump riot flip-flop exposed in new audio

    11:44

  • How high did MAGA riot plot go? Jan. 6 panel eyes Trump

    09:53

  • GOP tears: See epic, live fact-check of Elon Musk as he waffles on buying Twitter

    11:46

  • See GOP Rep. deny Jan. 6 'insurrection' on eve of key hearing

    04:35

  • D.A. Weighing Trump Indictment Eyes Gangs, "Thugs" and Racketeering

    05:42

  • Indict Trump in 2022? Atlanta DA Probes Coup, Gangs and "Thug" Talk

    10:36

  • Indict Trump for insurrection? Veteran House counsel says it’s time to act

    06:46

The Beat with Ari

Smoking gun: Why Trump lawyer seeking pardon may sink Trump for illegal coup

06:24

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the smoking gun evidence showing that Trump lawyer John Eastman knew that his election plot was illegal. Writing to Rudy Giuliani days after January 6, Eastman sought a pardon for himself for the attempted coup. June 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Smoking gun: Why Trump lawyer seeking pardon may sink Trump for illegal coup

    06:24
  • UP NEXT

    Pence Lawyers Muddy Obvious Coup Crime, Says MSNBC Anchor

    04:11

  • Guilty: Trump Lawyer Says Coup Plotter Has A Problem

    10:47

  • Bannon to jail? Judge rejects MAGA ally for Jan. 6 silence as testimony ramps up heat

    05:58

  • Bombshell evidence: Trump ally led MAGA fans on Capitol tour hours before attack

    10:06

  • Under fire: Fox pushed the “big lie,” censored Jan. 6 hearing to cater to audience

    03:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All