Smoking gun in coup case: Trump aide Navarro never had ‘privilege’ in Jan. 6 clash

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on new evidence confirming Peter Navarro never had a privilege claim from Donald Trump in 2022, when he was defying the January 6 Committee. That defiance led to his arrest and indictment, and now the privilege clash will delay his criminal trial. A federal judge stated there is “no evidence” Trump invoked privilege while Navarro fought the committee’s subpoena.Jan. 28, 2023