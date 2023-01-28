Smoking gun in coup case: Trump aide Navarro never had ‘privilege’ in Jan. 6 clash

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on new evidence confirming Peter Navarro never had a privilege claim from Donald Trump in 2022, when he was defying the January 6 Committee. That defiance led to his arrest and indictment, and now the privilege clash will delay his criminal trial. A federal judge stated there is “no evidence” Trump invoked privilege while Navarro fought the committee’s subpoena.Jan. 28, 2023

