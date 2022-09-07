IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    MAGA meltdown: Bill Barr thinks DOJ "getting very close" to having evidence to indict Trump

The Beat with Ari

MAGA meltdown: Bill Barr thinks DOJ "getting very close" to having evidence to indict Trump

04:16

Intelligence experts are stunned reacting to The Washington Post report that Trump hoarded documents on foreign nuclear capabilities. Former Attorney General Bill Barr saying the DOJ is “getting very close” to make out a “technical case” – meaning it would have enough evidence to criminally charge Trump. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on Barr’s comment and the ongoing legal probe surrounding the documents.Sept. 7, 2022

    MAGA meltdown: Bill Barr thinks DOJ "getting very close" to having evidence to indict Trump

