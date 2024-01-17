How Trump could lose and go to prison in 2024: GOP voters wary of conviction

- Now Playing
How Trump could lose and go to prison in 2024: GOP voters wary of conviction05:10
- UP NEXT
Trump’s lawyer nightmare: Trump loses another attorney as he braces for criminal trials03:57
More losing? Trump starts 2024 spurned by half of GOP: Carville x Melber11:02
Indicted Trump & running from prison? See historian demolish Trump’s 2024 bid07:25
MAGA seditionists abuse violence, history has lessons from MLK era03:22
Will Trump lose in 2024? Many Republicans skeptical of legal dumpster fire06:22
Ari Melber: Answers to core Trump legal questions require 'principle and fortitude'11:29
Trump loses Obamacare clash with failed prediction as ACA smashes records05:23
Trump’s prison fears echo as lawyer claims ‘license to kill’: GOP mulls options in Iowa vote09:16
Losing again: Indicted Trump lies about violent record as lawyer claims ‘license to kill’10:37
U.S. and Britain launch strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen08:16
Losing out in the cold? GOP rivals attack Trump as Iowa pounded with snow: Melber breakdown11:33
Trump lawyer’s ‘murder blueprint’ shredded by experts, other Trump lawyers and all legal precedent04:45
Coup-murder bombshell: Trump Lawyer says POTUS may order ‘SEAL Team 6’ to kill American citizens33:23
Trump's coup nightmare comes true: Jan. 6 attacker's own videos get him convicted05:31
Indicted Trump shows nerves about 2024 & Iowa loss: Don’t believe 'the polls'12:07
Going nuclear: Can Trump lose 2024 from 'ballot ban'? Top official on SCOTUS case with Ari Melber10:49
Breaking: Supreme Court takes case to ban Trump from 2024 ballot: Melber Report06:11
Trump vet Roger Stone busted on tape: I told Trump to deploy military with ‘Insurrection Act’07:43
Busted: As Trump eyes jail risk, new report busts millions from U.S. adversaries abroad11:46
- Now Playing
How Trump could lose and go to prison in 2024: GOP voters wary of conviction05:10
- UP NEXT
Trump’s lawyer nightmare: Trump loses another attorney as he braces for criminal trials03:57
More losing? Trump starts 2024 spurned by half of GOP: Carville x Melber11:02
Indicted Trump & running from prison? See historian demolish Trump’s 2024 bid07:25
MAGA seditionists abuse violence, history has lessons from MLK era03:22
Will Trump lose in 2024? Many Republicans skeptical of legal dumpster fire06:22
Play All