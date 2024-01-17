IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How Trump could lose and go to prison in 2024: GOP voters wary of conviction

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s lawyer nightmare: Trump loses another attorney as he braces for criminal trials

    03:57

  • More losing? Trump starts 2024 spurned by half of GOP: Carville x Melber

    11:02

  • Indicted Trump & running from prison? See historian demolish Trump’s 2024 bid

    07:25

  • MAGA seditionists abuse violence, history has lessons from MLK era

    03:22

  • Will Trump lose in 2024? Many Republicans skeptical of legal dumpster fire

    06:22

  • Ari Melber: Answers to core Trump legal questions require 'principle and fortitude'

    11:29

  • Trump loses Obamacare clash with failed prediction as ACA smashes records

    05:23

  • Trump’s prison fears echo as lawyer claims ‘license to kill’: GOP mulls options in Iowa vote

    09:16

  • Losing again: Indicted Trump lies about violent record as lawyer claims ‘license to kill’

    10:37

  • U.S. and Britain launch strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen

    08:16

  • Losing out in the cold? GOP rivals attack Trump as Iowa pounded with snow: Melber breakdown

    11:33

  • Trump lawyer’s ‘murder blueprint’ shredded by experts, other Trump lawyers and all legal precedent

    04:45

  • Coup-murder bombshell: Trump Lawyer says POTUS may order ‘SEAL Team 6’ to kill American citizens

    33:23

  • Trump's coup nightmare comes true: Jan. 6 attacker's own videos get him convicted

    05:31

  • Indicted Trump shows nerves about 2024 & Iowa loss: Don’t believe 'the polls'

    12:07

  • Going nuclear: Can Trump lose 2024 from 'ballot ban'? Top official on SCOTUS case with Ari Melber

    10:49

  • Breaking: Supreme Court takes case to ban Trump from 2024 ballot: Melber Report

    06:11

  • Trump vet Roger Stone busted on tape: I told Trump to deploy military with ‘Insurrection Act’

    07:43

  • Busted: As Trump eyes jail risk, new report busts millions from U.S. adversaries abroad

    11:46

The Beat with Ari

How Trump could lose and go to prison in 2024: GOP voters wary of conviction

05:10

A third of Iowa Republican voters see a conviction as disqualifying Trump from returning to the White House. Democratic strategist James Carville and Bush WH vet Bill Kristol discuss with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Jan. 17, 2024

  • Now Playing

    How Trump could lose and go to prison in 2024: GOP voters wary of conviction

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s lawyer nightmare: Trump loses another attorney as he braces for criminal trials

    03:57

  • More losing? Trump starts 2024 spurned by half of GOP: Carville x Melber

    11:02

  • Indicted Trump & running from prison? See historian demolish Trump’s 2024 bid

    07:25

  • MAGA seditionists abuse violence, history has lessons from MLK era

    03:22

  • Will Trump lose in 2024? Many Republicans skeptical of legal dumpster fire

    06:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All