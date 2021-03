Rapper Freddie Gibbs and The New York Times' Michelle Goldberg join MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's refusal to resign amidst sexual harassment allegations and the GOP's efforts to make it a crime to insult police officers in this edition of Fallback Friday, an irreverent segment on "The Beat." Gibbs also predicts he will win the Grammy for Best Rap Album.