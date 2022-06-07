GOP’s America: Teacher on bulletproof backpacks and dressing for 'war' at school

First-grade teacher Kelsey Vidal says she feels like she’s “going to war when I’m in a first-grade classroom,” recounting how she protects herself and students from potential school shooters. Vidal shared tips and specific examples, such as bulletproof backpacks, in TikTok videos that went viral reaching over four million people after the Uvalde massacre. She joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the burden U.S. teachers face as Republicans block votes on gun safety reform in the Senate.June 7, 2022