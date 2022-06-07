IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

GOP’s America: Teacher on bulletproof backpacks and dressing for 'war' at school

05:04

First-grade teacher Kelsey Vidal says she feels like she’s “going to war when I’m in a first-grade classroom,” recounting how she protects herself and students from potential school shooters. Vidal shared tips and specific examples, such as bulletproof backpacks, in TikTok videos that went viral reaching over four million people after the Uvalde massacre. She joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the burden U.S. teachers face as Republicans block votes on gun safety reform in the Senate.June 7, 2022

