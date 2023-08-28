From the Trump era’s BLM revival to the Black Panthers trial: Allen Hughes & Melber on civil rights

Award-winning director Allen Hughes joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat’' to discuss his latest documentary series “Dear Mama,” which explores the enigmatic rise of West Coast rap icon Tupac Shakur. The series explores his triumphs and struggles through the lens of his mother, Afeni Shakur; an influential leader of the Black Panther Party, who famously took on the government and secured the acquittal of 21 black panthers on trial for conspiracy. Hughes also reflects on Tupac’s legacy and discusses why his work still resonates today.Aug. 28, 2023