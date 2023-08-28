From the Trump era’s BLM revival to the Black Panthers trial: Allen Hughes & Melber on civil rights

- Now Playing
From the Trump era’s BLM revival to the Black Panthers trial: Allen Hughes & Melber on civil rights12:43
- UP NEXT
Trump’s new prison nightmare: A notorious and 'inhumane' Georgia jail04:07
Busted: Donald Trump and RICO co-defendants surrender for arrest in Georgia11:00
See Trump’s historic RICO mug shot: Ari Melber breakdown09:52
See Rudy Giuliani's fall from top prosecutor to RICO defendant: Melber Report12:12
Trump braces for RICO booking & mugshot as Giuliani, Meadows surrender06:43
Ari: They're not all running for president — they're here to be Trump's running mate00:52
Alex Wagner: Even in a Trump-less debate, the shroud of anger and grievance colors everything03:01
See Trump RICO defendants’ jail bookings & mugshots on live TV07:47
See Rudy Giuliani’s RICO mugshot: Ari Melber on coup defendant’s jail booking08:15
Busted: Trump & co-defendants begin surrendering for arrest in Georgia07:23
Why the Roger Stone tapes hurt Trump’s RICO Case: Melber breaks down Beat exclusive10:16
Chance the Rapper on real music, growth and Lil Wayne being the G.O.A.T. MC27:17
Trump RICO case: Indicted coup plotter’s lawyer won’t say if Trump is paying08:04
Busted: Trump vet Roger Stone caught on tape - admits Trump lost while lying about the ‘steal’07:41
Coup bomb goes off: New video places indicted Trump ally at Capitol on Jan. 609:27
Activists tout Trump indictments as win for civil rights06:59
MAGA Bombshell: Trump allies discussed electors scheme before Trump lost 202007:56
Bombshell: MAGA’s Roger Stone pushed elector plot before 2020 race was even called07:58
See Trump vet Roger Stone pushing elector plot on tape: Beat Exclusive12:00
- Now Playing
From the Trump era’s BLM revival to the Black Panthers trial: Allen Hughes & Melber on civil rights12:43
- UP NEXT
Trump’s new prison nightmare: A notorious and 'inhumane' Georgia jail04:07
Busted: Donald Trump and RICO co-defendants surrender for arrest in Georgia11:00
See Trump’s historic RICO mug shot: Ari Melber breakdown09:52
See Rudy Giuliani's fall from top prosecutor to RICO defendant: Melber Report12:12
Trump braces for RICO booking & mugshot as Giuliani, Meadows surrender06:43
Play All