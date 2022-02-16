IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

Closing in on Trump? MAGA riot panel subpoenas fake electors amid stealing scheme

06:05

After former Trump aide Peter Navarro admitted to the MAGA plot to steal the 2020 presidential election on The Beat, the Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed six more people linked to the Trump campaign’s fake electors plot. The committee is seeking documents and depositions by mid-March. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the developing investigation.Feb. 16, 2022

