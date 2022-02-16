Closing in on Trump? MAGA riot panel subpoenas fake electors amid stealing scheme
After former Trump aide Peter Navarro admitted to the MAGA plot to steal the 2020 presidential election on The Beat, the Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed six more people linked to the Trump campaign’s fake electors plot. The committee is seeking documents and depositions by mid-March. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the developing investigation.Feb. 16, 2022
