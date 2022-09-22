Burn: See MAGA-era science lies roasted and debunked by Neil DeGrasse Tyson

Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson talks to Ari Melber about applying a “cosmic perspective” to many current problems on earth, drawing on his new book, "Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization." Tyson also discusses the difference between personal and religious “truths,” and the kind of objective truth that undergirds science and valid policy making. This digital exclusive is a full interview with Tyson. Excerpts aired on "The Beat with Ari Melber" on MSNBC.Sept. 22, 2022