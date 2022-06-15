Bombshell evidence: Trump ally led MAGA fans on Capitol tour hours before attack

Republican Congressman Barry Loudermilk is under scrutiny for giving a Jan. 6 rioter a tour of the Capitol the day before the insurrection, despite the Capitol being formally closed to tourists. Newly revealed video evidence appears to show the rioter scoping out the inside of the building, taking photos of hallways, staircases, and security checkpoints. Loudermilk denies anything nefarious occurred.June 15, 2022