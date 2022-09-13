IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Bill Gates on why AI will change everything and what we owe Africa | MSNBC Intv w/ Ari Melber

The Beat with Ari

Bill Gates on why AI will change everything and what we owe Africa | MSNBC Intv w/ Ari Melber

Microsoft co-founder and leading philanthropist Bill Gates discusses technology, the metaverse, AI, global poverty, world hunger, climate change and the release of his new Goalkeepers Report in this interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. The in-depth, 2022 interview marks Gates' second appearance on "The Beat with Ari Melber." He previously joined the anchor for a 2021 MSNBC "Summit Series" interview, discussing poverty, tech, misinformation, health care, Gates' popularity in hip hop -- and his detailed warnings about preparing for the next pandemic. (That Beat interview went viral with over 3.5 million views.)Sept. 13, 2022

