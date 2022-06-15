IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Bannon to jail? Judge rejects MAGA ally for Jan. 6 silence as testimony ramps up heat

The Beat with Ari

Bannon to jail? Judge rejects MAGA ally for Jan. 6 silence as testimony ramps up heat

Trump ally Steve Bannon has lost his bid to dismiss the criminal case against him for defying the Jan. 6 committee. Bannon is set to go on trial July 18, 2022, and faces up to two years in prison. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses his justification for defying the panel and his threats to retaliate against Democrats. June 15, 2022

