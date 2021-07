A new Axios study reveals that the percentage of Fox News viewers that are vaccinated is significantly less than the percentage of viewers of other networks like CNN and MSNBC. This comes as the coronavirus is surging among the unvaccinated. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Dr. Kavita Patel and MSNBC contributor Juanita Tolliver to discuss virus misinformation and the rise in cases of the virus.