Another Trump indictment? Legal vets see more charges for coup after Trump DOJ charges

There are signs of escalation in the open criminal probes into January 6th, after Trump’s DOJ indictment in the classified documents case. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal explains why he expects a “new slew of criminal charges related to Jan. 6,” and former Deputy Chief of the SDNY Criminal Division Kristy Greenberg, agrees, discussing the path to possible new charges in Georgia. Both lawyers spoke with joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat.” June 27, 2023