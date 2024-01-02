IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘You’re describing a coup’? Confessions to convictions in 'The Beat with Ari Melber’ highlights

    10:08
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s ticking legal bomb: Inside RICO DA Fani Willis’ record – Melber report

    11:58

  • Trump facing prison, ballot ban or trial delay? Judges may decide Trump’s fate in 2024

    07:33

  • Mary Trump slams 'vile' Trump enabler Stephen Miller

    07:57

  • 'Most dangerous person': Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen slams Trump on racist remarks

    06:24

  • Colorado Supreme Court kicks Trump off the state's 2024 ballot

    12:00

  • ‘Total body slam’: Neal Katyal on Mark Meadows' RICO clash

    05:14

  • Trump lawyer nightmare: Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million for election lies

    09:40

  • Trump's crisis deepens as Biden jobs boom undercuts MAGA lies

    07:19

  • Trump 2024 panic: 'Loser' prediction fizzles amidst Biden job surge, stock rally

    07:19

  • Coup bombshell: Trump's anti-police agenda ensnares new GOP speaker vowing to hide MAGA fugitives

    09:41

  • Pause: DOJ says Trump is not immune from prison, but coup trial delayed for SCOTUS review

    07:22

  • From RICO to bankruptcy, here’s how Trump may have ruined Rudy Giuliani’s life

    08:11

  • Exposed: Trump’s WH cell phone cracked open by DOJ prosecutor Jack Smith for coup trial

    09:22

  • Jail that 'disgusting human being': Billionaire Leon Cooperman on Trump, Bezos plot, Taxes, & Israel

    48:59

  • Trump-MAGA losses in 2024? Videos show playbook and peril for fired McCarthy & indicted Trump

    10:56

  • Green backlash? MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the ‘politics of food’ with Danny Brown

    05:18

  • Losing: Trump’s failures drag down ‘red fizzle’ Congress to ‘worst’ session in years

    09:43

  • Gagged: Trump loses to Jack Smith in gag order for coup trial that could send him to prison

    04:12

  • ‘Sociopath’: Trump on track to win 2024 & be a ‘dictator’ warns his coauthor from ‘Art of the Deal’

    06:37

The Beat with Ari

‘You’re describing a coup’? Confessions to convictions in 'The Beat with Ari Melber’ highlights

10:08

In 2024, Donald Trump is running for office -- and from legal controversies, four indictments and his own aides’ convictions, “The Beat with Ari Melber” takes a look at some of those cases and Melber’s newsworthy interviews with some Trump witnesses and defendants in this highlight reel spanning several years. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Jan. 2, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘You’re describing a coup’? Confessions to convictions in 'The Beat with Ari Melber’ highlights

    10:08
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s ticking legal bomb: Inside RICO DA Fani Willis’ record – Melber report

    11:58

  • Trump facing prison, ballot ban or trial delay? Judges may decide Trump’s fate in 2024

    07:33

  • Mary Trump slams 'vile' Trump enabler Stephen Miller

    07:57

  • 'Most dangerous person': Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen slams Trump on racist remarks

    06:24

  • Colorado Supreme Court kicks Trump off the state's 2024 ballot

    12:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All