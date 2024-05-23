IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Big mistake if U.S. would choose to leave Paris agreement, says French president
May 23, 202405:04

Morning Joe

Big mistake if U.S. would choose to leave Paris agreement, says French president

05:04

CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin joins Morning Joe to preview his interview with French President Emmanuel Macron.May 23, 2024

