'He's not the second coming': John Leguizamo reacts to Trump's Bronx rally
May 23, 202408:16
Morning Joe

'He's not the second coming': John Leguizamo reacts to Trump's Bronx rally

08:16

Actor John Leguizamo joins Morning Joe to discuss the new limited series 'The Green Veil' along with his thoughts about the Latino vote and Univision's recent interview with Donald Trump and Trump's rally in the BronxMay 23, 2024

