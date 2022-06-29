'Unhinged' Trump exposed! Shock testimony on agents grabbed, warning for 'every crime imaginable'

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s historic and shocking testimony before the Jan. 6 committee revealed insight into an “unhinged” Donald Trump, who was prone to throwing tantrums when things did not go his way. Hutchinson recalled the moment Trump allegedly clashed with a Secret Service agent after he was not allowed to join his supporters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, as well as times he threw his lunch or dishes amid fits of rage. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former RNC Chair Michael Steele to discuss the new, bombshell evidence against the former president.June 29, 2022